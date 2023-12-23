Kotdwar:/Chamoli: The families of the two soldiers from Uttarakhand killed in Poonch ambush attack in Jammu and Kashmir will be flown to Rajouri district to receive the mortal remains of the slain soldiers, sources said on Saturday. The slain soldiers identified as Lal Gautam Singh and Birendra Singh from Uttarakhand were among five soldiers killed in the ambush attack in Dera ki Gali area of Surankote Poonch on Thursday Dec 21.

Gautam Singh is a resident of Kotdwar and Birendra Singh is a resident of Narayangarh in Chamoli district. Sources said that their families have been called to Rajouri to receive the mortal remains of the slain soldiers. The families of the slain soldiers will be taken to Rajouri by army helicopter from where the family members will return with the mortal remains, added the sources.

According to Chamoli SP Rekha Yadav, the army has called the families of the martyrs to Rajouri. The SP said that the Army helicopter will take off from Jolly Grant Airport to transport the families of the martyrs to Rajouri. Slain soldier Gautam's elder brother Rahul said that he was informed by telephone from the Army Headquarters that the family members will have to come to Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir to receive the body.

The news about the killing of soldier Gautam has left the family and friends in despair. Relatives said that Gautam had returned to duty from leave only last Saturday while his marriage was to take place on March 11 next year. The family was busy in making preparations for the marriage. Gautam's father had died two years ago and is survived by two sisters, two brothers and mother.

As for slain soldiers Birendra Singh of Bamiala village of Chamoli, he is survived by his wife and two daughters besides his parents, two brothers and a sister. His father is a farmer while his mother is a housewife. Birendra's elder brother is posted in ITBP. Naik Birendra Singh was the youngest among the siblings.