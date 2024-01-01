EXPELLED BJP LEADER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY RAPING MINOR

Champawat: Expelled BJP leader Kamal Rawat was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said. Police officer Yogesh Upadhyay said Rawat was arrested from Champawat late in the evening and he will be produced in a court Monday.

The Congress burnt the effigy of the BJP government over the issue. The police had registered a case against Rawat under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.