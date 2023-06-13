ELDERLY WOMAN TOURIST FROM UTTARAKHAND CHARRED TO DEATH AS BLAZE GUTS HOTEL AT PAHALGAM IN SOUTH KASHMIR

Dehradun Uttarakhand In a tragic incident an elderly woman tourist from Uttarakhand capital Dehradun was charred to death while four others suffered burn injuries after the hotel she was staying at was gutted by a massive blaze at tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir s Anantnag district on Monday officials said It is learnt that the threestorey hotel The Mansion caught fire on Monday Sources said that fire emanated from one of the floors of the hotel and later engulfed the entire building The cause of the fire was not immediately known As the fire raged the local Fire Brigade was rushed to the spot to douse the flames even as a massive rescue operation was launched to evacuate the tourists trapped inside the hotel Also read Fire at Bengaluru hotel no casualty reportedOfficials said that six tourists who were trapped inside the hotel were rescued However an elderly woman from Dehradun died in the fire incident The deceaed has been identified as Bhupinder 76 wife of Dalbinder Singh Reports said that four employees of the gutted hotel were injured in the incident The threestorey hotel building predominantly built in wood suffered heavy damage Soon after the incident local police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody The body was taken to Pahalgam Public Health Center for conducting a postmortem The body is being handed over to the family It was not immediately known whether the fire was caused by a shortcircuit or there was any other cause of the fire Police have launched an investigation into the incident