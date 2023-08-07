DRONE THAT FLEW WITH BLOOD COMPONENTS FROM RISHIKESH TO KOTDWAR CRASHES AFTER HITTING A TREE

Uttarakhand: A drone carrying blood components from Rishikesh to Kotdwar Base Hospital for All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) crashed after getting stuck in a eucalyptus tree at Jashodpur Sidkul in Kotdwar. Some part of the drone is still stuck in the tree and efforts are on to remove it for about two hours. The remaining part of the drone is being rescued with the help of a crane, sources said. Now, authorities are trying to remove the remaining part of the drone by engaging a person to climb the tree.

According to the information, on Monday afternoon at 12:45 pm, a 25 kg drone was flown from AIIMS Rishikesh carrying a blood component weighing about 2 kg from Kotdwar Base Hospital. But when it crossed 14 km, the drone crashed in Jashodpur Sidcul at around 2:15 pm after getting stuck in a 25 to 30 feet tall eucalyptus tree. The local people informed the police about the drone crash.

The police reached the spot and inquired about the incident. While some part of the drone is stuck in the eucalyptus tree, a crane was called on the spot to remove the remaining part. Despite this, the remaining part of the drone could not be removed. Rescue efforts are on with the help of a crane for about two hours but no breakthrough was achieved yet. According to the police, now the remaining part will be pulled out by making a person climb a tree.

Police said that the drone, which has been completely damaged, will be sent for repair. Earlier, medicines were also sent from AIIMS Rishikesh to Bauri Hospital in Tehri with the help of drones. Significantly, a trial was done to send blood from AIIMS Rishikesh to Kotdwar Base Hospital through the drone. The AIIMS based in Rishikesh did the exercise to save the lives of hospitalised patients by dispatching blood and medicines in a short time.