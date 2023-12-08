DREAM COME TRUE SAYS SILKYARA TUNNEL FOREMAN GABBAR AFTER MEETING PM MODI AT UTTARAKHAND INVESTORS SUMMIT 2023

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Uttarkashi Silkyara Tunnel foreman Gabbar Singh Negi on the sidelines of the Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2023 at FRI in Dehradun.

Gabbar, the senior-most among the workers has been appreciated for supporting his team members during the most difficult times. He said that meeting PM Modi is like a dream come true for him. "Today my life has been completely changed. Several people are coming to meet him at my house every day. This apart, I have been receiving calls every day from India and abroad. Now, meeting PM Modi is like a dream come true," he said.

PM Modi reached Dehradun this morning to attend the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023. Many big investors from India and abroad are also participating at the event. On the sidelines of the summit, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arranged a meeting between Gabbar and PM Modi.

Introducing Gabbar to PM Modi, Dhami said this is the "hero of Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation" Gabar Singh. This is the man who boost the morale of the 40 other workers, he said. Hearing this, PM Modi said that he already knows him.

Earlier, PM Modi had spoken to Gabbar on phone from Delhi. During their earlier conversation, he praised Gabbar's hardwork. It has been learnt that Gabbar always lifted the morale of the workers, who were trapped with him inside the tunnel. He used to motivate the workers to remain physically and mentally fit. Also, he taught them meditation and yoga during the 17 days when they were trapped inside.