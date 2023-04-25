Dehradun Uttarakhand The doors of Kedarnath Dham have opened for the Chardham Yatra 2023 Today morning at 620 am the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees with Vedic chanting Along with the tunes of the army band the chants of Har Har Mahadev kept echoing in Kedar DhamDuring the momentous occasion Chief Minister Dhami was present in Kedar Dham To mark the celestial opening of the Kedarnath portals special prayers were performed on the first day Amidst the cold weather due religious traditions were followed The Panchmukhi Bhog idol of Baba Kedar reached the temple premises from Rawal Niwas sitting in a Chal Utsav Vigraha DoliAfter this there were chants of Har Har Mahadev and blessings for the devotees here Later in the presence of Rawal CM Dhami Badri Kedar Mandir Committee officers office bearers and administration the portals of Baba Kedarnath were opened as per customs and conventions being followed over decadesA large number of devotees were present in Kedar Dham on the auspicious time of the opening of Kedarnath Kapat The devotees present in the shrine looked very excited Everyone sought blessings from Baba Kedar Before the opening of the doors Kedarnath Dham was decorated with 23 quintals of flowersAlso Read Snow covers Kedarnath footpath upto 10ft workers removing icy matter on footThis year there is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees regarding the Kedarnath Yatra A large number of devotees are reaching Kedarnath Dham despite the vagaries of the weather It is still snowing in Kedarnath Dham Due to this difficulties are increasing here The Meteorological Department also issued a warning of rain and snowfall in the coming few days However a large number of devotees have reached the DhamA medical relief post has been prepared for the pilgrims Over 130 doctors are deployed on the Yatra routes Proper arrangements have also been made for doctors and paramedical staff Oxygen cylinders and medicines are made available Health ATMs have also been installed for the passengers Apart from this due to rain and snowfall registrations for Kedarnath Yatra are closed Passengers arriving for Kedarnath Yatra are being stopped on the travel routes for security reasons