Dehradun: A political war of words has ensued between the BJP and the Congress over the massive cash haul from Congress MP Deeraj Sahu's properties.

After BJP termed Congress as the 'Indian National Corrupt' party', the latter took a dig at the saffron party saying all sins would be washed away if he takes Ajit Pawar's direction.

BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt attacked the Congress saying it is the 'Indian National Corrupt' party. At a press conference two days back, Bhatt had asked as to why Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were keeping mum about the cash haul. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has guaranteed eliminating black money from India.

Responding to which, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat hit back reminding the BJP of its 'washing machine' operation.

Taking to Twitter, Harish Rawat said, "It is natural that BJP is very aggressive about Dheeraj Sahu's hoard of notes. Congress has made its position clear that this is a personal matter of Dheeraj Sahu. But remember one fact, if tomorrow Dheeraj Sahu also joins Mr. Ajit Pawar..."

"If we stand in support of BJP in the manner of Shri Praful Patel, then Dheeraj Sahu will also be cleaned by BJP's washing machine and his money will also become white," he further tweeted.

Earlier, Congress had clarified that it is for the IT department to probe as to where the cash came from and said that it had nothing to do with the party