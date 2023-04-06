DEVOTEES THRONG KAINCHI DHAM IN UTTARAKHANDS HALDWANI ON HANUMAN JAYANTI

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Devotees offered prayers in large numbers at Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday. A heavy rush was witnessed at the temple. The devotees consider Neem Karoli Baba as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman. The devotees reached the temple in the morning to seek the Baba's blessings.

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, a large number of devotees reached Baba Neem Karoli's Kainchi Dham Ashram to have a darshan. The Dham has devotees in India as well as abroad. According to sources, Apple founder Steve Jobs, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and many more famous personalities visit Kainchi Dham to seek blessings of Neem Karoli Baba.

Kainchi Dham, a Hanuman temple and ashram, were established in the 1960s by Neem Karoli Baba in Bhawali of the Nainital district. According to sources, the temple is located between two hills on the Bhawani-Almora road. The roads passing through there intersect and cross each other to form a scissor shape, so the place was named 'Kainchi Dham'. A grand fair was organised at the Dham every year on June 15 .

Baba Neem Karoli died on September 10, 1973. Many famous personalities pay a visit to the Dham as they believe in Baba. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma recently visited the Dham.

