Dehradun: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met with the family of former navy official Saurabh Vashishtha in New Delhi, who is detained in Qatar, and assured them that the government will make all efforts to secure their release. Jaishankar also met the families of others detained in Qatar. The EAM said that the government attaches the "highest importance" to the case and will coordinate closely with the families in that regard.

This comes after the Court of First Instance of Qatar passed a verdict of the death penalty for the eight former naval officers, who were detained in Doha. Saurabh Vashishtha, a resident of Dehradun, is one of the eight former Indian sailors, who have been given a death sentence by the Qatar court. Saurabh's father has not said anything, however, he was hopeful that the Indian government will bring his son Saurabh Vashishtha from Qatar safely to India.

Mahesh Pandey, Secretary of Clement Town Resident Welfare Society and representative of Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, said that some time ago he met Saurabh Vashishtha. According to Mahesh Pandey, Saurabh Vashishtha is a calm and gentle person. Ever since they and the people around them came to know that the Qatar government has given death sentences to eight Indians, including Saurabh Vashishtha, they have been very worried.

At the same time, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also speaking to the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the release of Saurabh Vashishtha. While talking to ETV Bharat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he cannot say much in this matter because it is a matter of a large scale. The Indian government is continuously trying to free the ex-servicemen by talking with the Qatar government.