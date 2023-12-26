DEHRADUN 6 DEAD 2 INJURED AFTER BRICK KILN WALL COLLAPSED RESCUE OP ON TO RESCUE TRAPPED LABORERS AND ANIMALS

Roorkee (Dehradun): In a shocking incident, at least six people died and two others sustained severe injuries after the wall of a brick kiln in Lahaboli village of Mangalore kotwali area collapsed on Tuesday, the officials said.

Many labourers and cattle got buried under the debris as soon as the incident happened. The administration officers of the JCB immediately reached the spot after receiving the information and currently, a rescue operation is going on to bring out the trapped labourers and cattle. There is chaos in the families of the workers and everyone is praying for the safe rescue of their dear ones. However, more than a hundred people were saved safely.

Moreover, Haridwar District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Gabryal and Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal took information about the accident from their subordinates and gave necessary instructions. Top officials from Haridwar have also left for Mangalore.

According to the information, the death toll may increase further as the rescue operation is not yet completed. SP Dehat Swapan Kishore Singh, CO Mangalore Bahadur Singh. Chauhan, Mangalore police station in-charge Pradeep Bisht, sub-inspector Raghuveer Rawat and policemen are engaged in relief and rescue work.