Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Three persons, including a 10-year-old child, were killed in separate incidents that occurred due to a thunderstorm in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, a 100-year-old Peepal tree fell on a house near Ansari Market in Jwalapur due to a strong thunderstorm. Several people, including the 10-year-old child identified as Munir, standing under the tree to avoid the rains, got buried under it. After a three-hour rescue operation, Munir was pulled out of the rubber and was rushed to the district hospital, but he died during treatment, said Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh.

Three persons identified as Irfan, Sameer, and Harsh Chopda, were injured in the incident and were admitted to the district hospital. Irfan, who sustained serious injuries, was then referred to the AIIMS in Rishikesh. About a dozen vehicles, which were parked under the tree, also were damaged, police officials said.

In a separate incident, 42-year-old Yogesh, son of Ram Mehar, and a resident of Brahmana in Sonipat in Haryana was killed on the spot after a tree fell on him in Chamkadad Tapu Wala area at the Bat Island near Haridwar. Yogesh had come to visit Haridwar.

Meanwhile, another person died in Haldwani on late Tuesday night after a tree fell on his car on the Rampur Road Devalchod Highway. The deceased has been identified as Tanuj Semwal, who was an advocate, practising at the Uttarakhand High Court. On receiving information, police reached the spot, took the body of the deceased, and sent it for post-mortem. Also, rains and thunderstorms wreaked havoc in Haldwani, leading to destruction in many places.