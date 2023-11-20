Dehradun: The rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi entered the ninth day today but no success has been achieved in evacuating the 41 trapped workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over phone and took stock of the progress of rescue operations.

PM Modi inquired Dhami about the ongoing relief and rescue operations and the condition of workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel. He told the CM that necessary equipment and resources are being provided by the Centre and the central and state agencies are working in tandem to evacuate the workers. He also stressed on maintaining the morale of the workers.

Speaking on the current situation, Dhami said that both the state and central agencies are engaged in the relief and rescue operation. The workers trapped in the tunnel are safe and are provided with oxygen, food and water. The agencies are working round the clock as per suggestions given by the experts to ensure safe exit of the workers. CM said that he had visited the spot for an on-site inspection and is keeping an eye on the ongoing rescue work. Health department team has also been deployed on the spot, he said.

According to sources, Dhami informed PM Modi that all the 41 laborers trapped inside the tunnel are safe and all kinds of efforts are underway to evacuate them as soon as possible. PM Modi has spoken to the CM thrice about the rescue operations in Uttarkashi. Also, a PMO team is at the spot closely monitoring the situation.