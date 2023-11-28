Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) : On the 17th of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operations on Tuesday, experts will continue vertical as well as horizontal drilling to move closer to the entrapment where over 41 workers have been stranded. About 36 meters of vertical drilling was done yesterday with 50 meters more yet to be done. A total of 88 meters of vertical drilling is to be done to reach the trapped workers in the tunnel.

When reports last came in, drilling was completed up to 50 metres and 10 metres more need to be dug up to save the 41 workers trapped in the tunnel. Rat hole miners are assigned the task of completing the final stretch after the American 25-tonne auger heavy drilling machine was damaged and eventually taken out of the rescue operations.

Along with vertical drilling, a separate 8-inch drilling is also being done above the tunnel. This is being done as a trial and this drilling has been done up to 75 meters. The damaged 25-tonne auger drilling machine was taken out of the tunnel and drilling work is going on manually. Rat mining technique is also being used to take out the workers.

Over 12 rat hole mining experts will assist in rescue operations. This involves digging narrow passages that have space enough for just one person to pass through. Rat hole mining workers have been roped in from Madhya Pradesh.

Rescue work is going on in full swing on many fronts to take out the workers from the tunnel and all the agencies of the state as well as the Center are engaged in the rescue operation. The Indian Army is also helping in the rescue work while special care is being taken for supplying oxygen, food and entertainment for the workers trapped in the tunnel. A team of doctors is counseling the workers and keeping an eye on their health.