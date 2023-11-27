Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) : Officials and experts engaged in the Silkyara tunnel rescue operations have put into action multiple plans to save the 41 workers who have been trapped for the last 16 days. A total of 19.2 meters of vertical drilling has been completed, said National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Managing Director Mahmood Ahmad.

"We have completed around 19.2 meters of drilling. We have to drill around 86 meters to be done within four days that is by November 30. Hopefully, there will be no further hurdles and the work will be completed on time," he said.

Neeraj Khairwal who is Secretary in the Uttarakhand Government and also the nodal officer in the rescue operation said that the pace of work has fastened to remove the stuck auger machine from the tunnel. "With the arrival of plasma cutting machines and other machines, the work is going on at a very fast pace. No hurdle has come so far, the timeline to remove it cannot be told. We are removing the broken auger faster than before. It cannot be told how much time will be taken to remove it, after it is cleared, we will do manual drilling inside. The Army's Engineering Regiment will also prepare a plan as to how to work further," he said.

"Today's relief is that the remaining part inside the auger is about 8.15 meters yet to be removed. There is no hurdle till now & we are heading towards a positive sign," he added. On the issue of escape passage, NHIDCL MD Mahmood Ahmad said, "We too thought about this issue. A committee has been formed over this and the findings will be out. As on today, our first goal is to safely bring out our 41 workers."

The drilling of an 8-inch pipeline has been done for about 70-80 meters and has been put on hold. Whereas drilling of a pipeline with a diameter of 1.2 meters has been done for about 20 metres, officials said. National Disaster Management Authority Member, Lt General (Rtd) Syed Ata Hasnain on Sunday said that 86 meters of vertical drilling is required to reach the crust of the Uttarkashi's tunnel where 41 workers remained trapped adding that 17 meters of the drilling has already taken place.

Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, NDMA Member Syed Ata Hasnain said, "Our Plan 2 has been currently adopted. The drilling machine reached yesterday. Vertical drilling started at around 12 noon today and 86 meters of vertical digging is required to reach trapped workers. 17 metres of drilling has already taken place. We have done geological studies and studies are suggesting that there might be no obstruction. We are checking the stability."

NDMA member further informed that Plan 3 of the sideways drilling has not been started yet. "Our plan 3 (Perpendicular, covering 170 metres) has still not been adopted. The machine for sideways drilling is expected to reach the Silkyara tunnel rescue site during the night," he said. The member also mentioned that the condition of the workers is stable and safe.