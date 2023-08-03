Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): In a shocking incident, a couple was killed while the woman's mother was injured after unidentified assailant attacked them while being asleep in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on the intervening night of Aug. 2 and 3, police said. The double murder which has shocked the locals has been reported in Rudrapur, the headquarters of Udham Singh Nagar district last night.

A police official said that Azamgarh resident Sanjay Yadav was living with his wife Sonali and two children at his in-laws' house at Ward No. 7 in Azad Nagar area of Transit Camp police station area. Late night Sanjay, Sonali and her daughter were sleeping in a room while Sonali's mother and son were sleeping in another room.

Sources said that while the inmates were fast asleep, an unidentified assailant barged into the house and killed Sanjay by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon. Sanjay's minor daughter woke up after hearing the sound due to which Sonali also woke up due to noise in the room. The unknown assailant attacked and killed Sonali as well.

In the process, the minor girl ran away to her grandmother Gauri Mandal. When the grandmother came out after hearing the child's voice, she too was attacked by the assailant with a sharp weapon. As the inmates raised a hue and cry, the locals rushed to the spot due to which the assailant fled from the spot.

Locals informed the police about the incident after which a team of police was rushed to the spot to probe the case. SP CT Manoj Katyal said that police have got important clues about the double murder adding the culprit will be arrested soon. A suspicious person has also been captured in the CCTV footage. Police is engaged in the investigation of the case.