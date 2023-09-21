CONTINUOUS FRICTION BETWEEN INDIAN AND EURASIAN PLATES MAKES UTTARAKHAND PRONE TO MAJOR EARTHQUAKE SAYS TOP SCIENTIST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In an alarming development, scientists have predicted a major earthquake in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand due to the continuous friction between the Indian plate and the Eurasian plate. Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dr. Kalachand Sai said that the continuous friction between the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate makes Uttarakhand highly vulnerable to a major earthquake in future.

Dr Sai said that the due to the friction between the two plates, energy is being accumulated in the subsurface which keeps coming out from time to time in the form of earthquakes. The Director of Wadia Institute said that an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude had occurred in Uttarkashi region in the year 1991. He said that the intensity of seismic waves in this area is being continuously monitored since 2007.

Geophysical Observatory built in Ghuttu: Dr Sai said that a Geophysical Observatory has also been built by Wadia Institute in Ghuttu area of Tehri district. The observatory records the changes in various geological phenomena and physical-chemical properties before the occurrence of earthquake. He said that many physical and chemical changes become visible 2 to 15 days before an earthquake.

“There is a change in the gravity of the earth in the area where the earthquake occurs. Changes are also seen in the electromagnetic field. There is also a change in the ground water of that area,” Dr Sai said. Earthquake tremors are being felt continuously in Uttarkashi for some time. In the last 6 months, 7 mild earthquakes have been felt in Uttarkashi.