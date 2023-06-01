Dehradun: A commando posted in the security of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday died of a gunshot wound from his own service weapon in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun. The deceased has been identified as Pramod Rawat.

Sources said that Rawat shot himself --whether accidentally or intentionally is subject to the investigation -- with the service weapon inside the PAC barrack housing security personnel at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence.

After hearing the gunshots, his fellow personnel rushed to the spot and found Rawat lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the nearest health facility where he was declared brought dead.

Pramod was shot in the neck with his own AK-47 rifle in the barrack built inside the Chief Minister's residence. The incident took place on Thursday afternoon at around 12:30 pm. Originally from Pauri district, Rawat was currently living in Vijay Colony, Dehradun. Since 2016, he had been on duty at the Chief Minister's residence.

Dehradun SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar confirmed the death and said the investigation into the matter has started. Rawat, he said, had applied to go on leave from June 16 for Bhagwat Katha at home. ADG Abhinav Kumar said that the cause of death would be known only after the postmortem report and forensic investigation. Kumar also expressed apprehension that apart from suicide, it could also be a case of accidental death.

