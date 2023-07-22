Uttarkashi (Uttrakhand): In a calamitous turn of events, Chada located in Purola, Uttarkashi witnessed a catastrophic cloud burst resulting in a deluge of heavy rain that has left the region reeling in its aftermath. Debris have spread everywhere on the road due to which many cottages and vehicles have come under its grip.

The cloud burst occurred late Friday night, catching the residents off-guard. The district administration has reached the spot and is engaged in relief and rescue work. Kasturba Balika Residential School in Uttarkashi was also flooded as heavy rains wreaked havoc.

The state disaster response force (SDRF) reached the spot and shifted all the children to a safe place. According to the Disaster Management Department, Yamunotri National Highway is blocked due to debris and stones near Dharasu Band and Gangnani. Efforts are being made to open the road through NH Barkot.

Officials also said three residential buildings have been damaged in village Dhauntri under sub-tehsil Dhauntri. The extent of the destruction has left the town isolated, cut off from the neighbouring region due to blocked roads near Uttarkashi Lamgaon motorway Dhauntri. There is also heavy water inundation near Nagani under Tehsil Chinyalisaur.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rains in Uttarakhand for the next four days. Dehradun, Tehri, Garhwal Haridwar, and Uttarkashi have been receiving incessant rains since late Friday night.

