CLOSE SHAVE FOR PAKISTANI SIKH DEVOTEES AS BUS SKIDS OFF ROAD IN UTTARAKHAND IN CHAMOLI

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A group of Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan had a narrow escape after the bus they were traveling in met with an accident in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, sources said. An official said that the Sikh sangat was to visit Hemkund Sahib, the holy pilgrimage site for Sikhs. The bus carrying the Sangat was coming towards Govind Ghat Gurudwara when the driver lost control over the vehicle at a steep slope.

The vehicle suddenly went out of control and dangled on the side of the road on the high voltage power line along the road thereby leaving lives at risk. An official said that there were 15 women, men and children among the pilgrims in the bus. As soon as police station incharge Govind Ghat received the information about the accident, he along with the police force immediately reached the spot without any delay.

After reaching the spot, the electricity department was contacted and the power line was disconnected from the local grid. In the ensuing rescue operation, the rescuers safely evacuated the pilgrims. After saving the life and property of all the pilgrims, the vehicle was brought safely to the road with the help of two machines, an official.

Thus, the timely action of the Chamoli police helped avert a major accident. Gurdwara Trust and Pakistan Sangat have praised the police force for the rescue operation. Pertinently, two major road accidents took place in Uttarakhand on Sunday itself. Seven people died while many others were injured after a bus fell into a ditch in Nainital.