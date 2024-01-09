Dehradun: Authorities in Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand on Tuesday evacuated locals in Jhanjra area after a leakage in a chlorine cylinder caused suffocation among the residents, sources said. Sources said that an incident of leakage in a chlorine cylinder was reported in a vacant plot in Jhanjra area of Dehradun under Prem Nagar police station limits. Due to the gas leakage from the cylinder, locals complained of difficulty in breathing causing panic among them, sources said.

As soon as the local administration received the information about the gas leakage, a team of officials comprising the local police NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade team reached the spot and started a rescue operation to evacuate locals from the area. Confirming the incident, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said that people have been sent to safe places by the local administration in a bid to save lives. In the meantime, police have launched an investigation into the cause of the gas leakage, the SSP said.