CHILLING MOMENT FOR TOURISTS AS TIGRESS LEAPS PAST SAFARI VEHICLE IN JIM CORBETT

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): Tourists on a tiger safari encountered a chilling experience as a powerful tigress appeared to attack them but then leapt past them in Ramnagar, Jim Corbett Park, a haven for wildlife enthusiasts.

The video of the incident that took place in Garjia Tourism Zone of the Jim Corbett Park has gone viral on social media. It shows the tigress coming out from the bushes and jumping towards the safari vehicle carrying tourists. However, without pouncing on the vehicle, the tigress is seen turning around and running away without creating any trouble for the tourists.

The tourists who were inside the safari vehicle were taken off guard and remained waiting with bated breath as the tigress, who had leapt towards them, took a u turn and left.

Every year a large number of tourists from India and abroad throng to the park, which is home to the majestic Bengal tiger and many other wild animals. During safaris, tourists often witness the aggressive nature of the big cats.

Wildlife lover and nature guide Sanjay Chhamal said that the video shows the aggressive nature of the animal when she approaches the vehicle. "Such scenes are very common here. We have seen many similar incidents in the past. The tigress simply tries to threaten the tourists and then leaves," Chhamal said.