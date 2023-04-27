CHARDHAM YATRA 2023 BADRINATH DHAM DOOR NOW OPEN FOR DEVOTEES

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Badrinath Dham was thrown open to devotees on Thursday. This comes days after the Chardham Yatra started from April 22. The priests at Badrinath performed puja to Lord Badri Vishal following which the temple doors were opened at 7:10 am. The first puja at the world famous temple was done in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name.

A large number of devotees flocked at the temple site on Thursday along with VIPs. The Badrinath temple was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers for the occasion. Earlier on April 22, the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham doors were opened. On April 25, Kedarnath Dham was thrown open for the devotees. With the opening of Badrinath Dham on Wednesday, the Chardham Yatra is in full bloom now.

More than 95,000. devotees underwent the Chardham Yatra this season. Looking at the initial number of devotees it seems that all records are likely to be broken this time. The footfall broke all records last year. The Yatra is being held for the first tune since since the pandemic struck the nation leading to its shutdown for some years.

Lakhs of devotees have already registered for the Chardham Yatra online. Going by the registration figures it is expected that all the previous records of devotees coming to the Chardham Yatra will be broken. Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that every possible effort has been made to ensure the Yatra is easy and safe for devotees.

"Every possible effort has been made to make the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand easy and safe. Social organisations and voluntary organizations have also provided full cooperation for the yatra. Based on the previous years' experience, work has been done to advance the travel arrangements", Dhami said. He added, "Yatra is going on smoothly in Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham. On April 27, the doors of Lord Badri Vishal will also be opened for the darshan of the devotees."

Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers at Kedarnath and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state when the doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened.