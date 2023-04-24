CHAR DHAM YATRA 2 DEVOTEES DIE DUE TO HEART ATTACK

Dehradun Uttarakhand Two persons died of a heart attack in Uttarakhand s Yamnotri during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra officials said on Monday The pilgrims visiting Chardham Yatra are not paying heed to the advisory issued by the Government of Uttarakhand regarding the Chardham Yatra Health advisory has been issued by the government for the passengers but due to negligence devotees have died in Yamunotri Dham for the second consecutive day So far 2 people have died due to heart attack in Yamnotri the statement said The government has advised the pilgrims coming on the Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra to get their health checked thoroughly before going on the yatra Especially the sick elderly and pilgrims above 55 years of age have been specially advised to fill the health screening form along with a complete health checkup it added The Char Dham Yatra began on Saturday on the auspicious occasion of Akshay TritiyaThe Uttarakhand government has stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims for the Kedarnath Dham Yatra in view of heavy snowfall in the Kedarnath pedestrian route and the warning of the Meteorological Department Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for the heavy snowfall in the Kedarnath Dham route and DhamThe weather is expected to remain bad in Kedarghati for the next week according to an official statement The weather is expected to remain bad in Kedarghati for the next one week On the alert of the Meteorological Department the state government has stopped the registration of the visit to Kedarnath Dham The heavy snowfall in Kedarnath has created difficulties for the administration the statement said Registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped in view of the snowfall of three to four feet in the Kedarnath pedestrian route and Dham and the warning of the Meteorological Department it added ANI