CHAMOLI ELECTROCUTION DEATHS THREE ARRESTED FOR NEGLIGENCE

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): In a tragic incident that claimed the lives of 16 persons, including sub-inspector Pradeep Rawat and three home guards on July 19, authorities in Chamoli arrested three persons in connection with deaths at the Namami Gange sewerage treatment plant at Chamoli Purana Bazar on the banks of Alaknanda Nandi. The investigation into the electrocution incident centred on identifying the accused.

The supervisor of Joint Venture Company Pawan Chamola, son of Buddhi Ballabh Chamola, lineman of the Electricity Department Mahendra Singh, son of Jaipal Singh, and assistant engineer-in-charge of Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan Gopeshwar Chamoli Hardev Lal Arya, son of Jatani Lal. The incident took place on the night of July 18 when the body of duty operator Ganesh was found lying near the stairs outside the STP on July 19 morning. On receiving the information about the body, sub-inspector Pradeep Rawat and Rameshwar Prasad Bhatt, home guard Gopal, Mukundi Lal, and (Prantiya Rakshak Dal) PRD jawan Ramchandra reached the spot.

They entered the STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) premises, along with the police force after the lineman San Singh confirmed that there was no current on the STP premises. Around 11.30 am, electricity passed through a metal railing installed on the plant premises, killing 16 and injuring 11. In the investigation, serious irregularities have been found in the contract for the operation of the STP plant.

The officials further added that there was gross negligence in the operation contrary to safety standards, which took the lives of 16. On July 20, at Kotwali Chamoli police station, a case was registered against Pawan Chamola. The investigation is being conducted by inspector-in-charge Kuldeep Rawat. In view of the seriousness of the allegations, three teams are formed by Superintendent of Police Pramendra Doval to probe into the incident.