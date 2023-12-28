BROTHER IN LAW OF BJP COUNCILLOR SHOT DEAD IN ROORKEE

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): The brother-in-law of a BJP councillor was shot dead by three bike-borne men at Roorkee in Uttarakhand late on Wednesday night. The miscreants fled from the spot soon after firing at Joginder, who sat at his office on Paniyala Road.

The deceased Joginder was the brother-in-law of BJP councillor Geeta Chaudhary. The sudden sound of gunshots broke the silence in the area and chaos ensued in the surrounding area. Soon after receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took possession of the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the murder and arrest the accused persons.

Joginder used to deal in the property business. Sources said three bike-borne men reached his office and opened fire at Jogendra, who was seen in a pool of blood by locals, who rushed to the spot after hearing the sound of the gunshot.

By then, the attackers fled from the spot. The family admitted Joginder to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Police are now scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the incident site.

SSP Haridwar Pramendra Dobal said," Three miscreants entered the house by climbing the wall and fired at Joginder. The matter is under investigation."

