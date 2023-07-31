BODY OF WOMAN WITH INJURY MARKS FOUND NEAR DUSTBIN IN DEHRADUN

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Sensation prevailed in Dehradun after a 35-year-old unidentified woman's body was found in the posh Hathibarkala area this morning. A youth has been detained in this connection.

The body was found in front of the gate of Survey of India beside a dustbin. Also, there is a police outpost at around 10 steps from the spot. There are serious injury marks on the woman's face and legs. Police have sent the body for postmortem. Though police are tight-lipped about the incident, it is being suspected that the woman was raped and murdered.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, said an official of the Kotwali police station. The morning walkers saw the woman's body and informed the police. Police said the woman has not been identified yet. They have detained a youth and are currently interrogating him. Also, some other people are being questioned in this connection.

Officials are analysing the CCTV footage of the spot where the woman's body was found along with the adjoining areas. Notably, the incident has occurred some distance away from state Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi's official residence. Apart from the Survey of India, the passport office and mall are also nearby.

"Whether any brutality was involved or not, will be revealed after the post-mortem. But the nature of bruises on her face and legs, hint that she might have been brutally assaulted before being murdered," a source said.

Earlier, on June 17, police recovered bodies of a couple, who lived in a rented house on C-13 lane of Turner Road under the Clementown police station area. Beside them, their six-day-old baby was found alive. Initially, police thought it to be a case of suicide but, later it turned out to be double murder.