Roorkee: In a major accident that took place in Roorkee area of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, at least 15 workers received serious burn injuries in a blast at a steel factory in Manglaur on Wednesday, officials said. It is learnt that the blast took place near the boiler of the Shri Ekanya (previously Gayatri Steel) factory near Mudiyaki village in Mangalore Kotwali area.

At least 15 workers were seriously burnt in this accident, an official said. It is learnt that all the employees who got burnt in the boiler blast are residents of Muzaffarnagar, Deoria and Bijnor districts of Uttar Pradesh. The identity of the injured workers was not immediately known. It is alleged that the factory management has admitted the injured employees to the hospitals of Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Delhi without informing the police and administration about this incident.

As soon as police received information about the incident on Thursday morning, a team of police reached the spot and started investigation into the incident. Along with the fire brigade, the police also called the forensic team to the spot. The forensic team is investigating the incident site. An official said that a call was made from Muzaffarnagar police control room to Manglaur police station in Uttarakhand to intimate it about the incident.

Police officials of Manglaur police station said that the exact reason for the boiler blast has not been known yet. It is being speculated that the iron scrap contained the shocker of a vehicle. As soon as the scrap was thrown inside the furnace for melting, the shocker burst leading to the accident. Manglaur Kotwali in-charge Mahesh Joshi said that he had received information from the Muzaffarnagar control room that 15 employees were injured in the accident.