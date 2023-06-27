Dehradun: BJP workers thrash youth in front of CM Dhami

Dehradun: BJP workers thrashed a youth in the presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as well as police and security personnel during the inauguration of the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme in Dehradun on Tuesday.

After the inauguration, Dhami held a press conference informing reporters about the programme. Also, PM Narendra Modi's address was being aired at that time when suddenly a group of BJP youth workers assaulted a youth who was present in the programme. Soon, a scuffle ensued as the workers were seen kicking and punching the youth.

The situation was brought under control after a woman, who was a BJP official reached the spot and took away the youth, who had been assaulted. Amid the commotion that rose following the scuffle, police and security personnel remained mute spectators. It is alleged that although the workers were seen beating the youth, no security personnel intervened or took any action against the assaulters.

According to sources, trouble started after a group of workers attacked the youth who had allegedly misbehaved with a former DAV College student union leader Rahul Ara. Following it, his associates thrashed the youth in front of the security personnel and the chief minister.

Dhami has sought information about the incident from security personnel. The 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme aims to boost the booth-level BJP workers. The programme empowers BJP workers by providing renewed strength and resolves to take ahead the political fight.