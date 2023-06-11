BANGLADESH OFFICIAL DIES UNDER SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES IN MUSSOORIE

Musoorie A 36yearold Bangladeshi official who had come for training at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration LBSNAA in Mussoorie died under suspicious circumstances on Sunday officials said The body has been sent for postmortem and investigations are on The deceased Md Alameen was among the 45 officials who had come from Bangladesh to undergo training at the premiere LBSNAA According to police the team of Bangladeshi officials had gone on a trip to the famous tourist destinations namely Lal Tibba and Dhanolti Ghoom in Mussoorie on Sunday It was learnt that while returning from Dhanolti Alameen suddenly fell ill police said His colleagues took him to Sub District Hospital Mussoorie where doctors declared him brought deadAlameen was posted as subdivisional magistrate in Bangladesh His sudden death has left his colleagues in grief and shock Mussoorie Police and the local administration are investigating into the case Dr Santosh Negi of Sub District Hospital said the officer was brought dead to the hospital and the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after getting the postmortem report Preliminarily doctors did not find any major health issue that could have led to his death Dr Negi said that the health condition of the other officers of the team are good Also Read Bhavnagar DSP Ramesh Dakhra s son dies under suspicious circumstances in CanadaSources said investigators are trying to find out as to what led to Alameen s death as he did not have any major health issue What actually had happened while the team was returning is being probed into sources said Police are questioning his colleagues in this regard