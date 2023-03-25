Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): Steve Jobs in his famous speech ‘Connecting the Dots’ at Stanford University said, "I learned about serif and san serif typefaces, about varying the amount of space between different letter combinations, about what makes great typography great. It was beautiful, historical, artistically subtle in a way that science can't capture, and I found it fascinating."

Job’s fascination for calligraphy allowed him to make his design his first Macintosh computers with beautiful typography which was later replicated by Windows making all personal computers a storehouse of aesthetic typography.

In today's digital age, where the use of computers, mobiles, and tablets has become ubiquitous, the art of handwriting seems to be fading away, here is one school in Uttarakhand, Bageshwar Government Junior High School Karuli, that is committed to preserving the ancient form of calligraphy and promoting better handwriting among its students.

In fact, the handwriting of these students has become a topic of discussion across the state, and the students have even decided to write messages to all the ministers and officers, including the Chief Minister, to showcase their skills. The students will also write messages on the books that are published by the school.

The teachers at Bageshwar Government Junior High School Karuli have been working tirelessly to improve the handwriting of their students. The results of their efforts are evident in the beautiful, mesmerizing handwriting that the students produce.

The students at Bageshwar Government Junior High School Karuli take extra classes to improve their handwriting and learn different types of writing. The school's teacher, Narendra Goswami, has taken the initiative to preserve and enhance the art of handwriting. Goswami believes that the art of handwriting is disappearing in the current technological age, and he is determined to ensure that it is not lost completely.

It is not just a few students who possess beautiful handwriting at Bageshwar Government Junior High School Karuli, but most of the students have developed this skill. The school has become an example for not only government schools but also private schools across the state.

The importance of handwriting cannot be understated. Handwriting is not just a means of communication but also an art form that has been an integral part of human culture for centuries. It is a reflection of a person's personality and character. With the increasing use of technology, the art of handwriting is in danger of being lost forever.

It is not only a skill but good handwriting is a complex psychological process that helps in understanding any language easily. A recent study by John Hopkins University demonstrated the power of experiential learning specifically with the written word. While writing by hand is going the way of the Dodo bird by the ease of a computer keyboard, this study found we shouldn't be so quick to discard the pencils and paper. In a study of 42 adults learning Arabic, handwriting helped the participants learn the language surprisingly faster and significantly better than learning the same material through typing or watching videos.