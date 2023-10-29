Uttarakhand: Central Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani on Sunday visited Badrinath and Kedarnath temples with his family. Senior army officers also accompanied him on the visit.

Subramani took darshan of the shrines along with the other devotees. None of the pilgrims were stopped or any other restrictions imposed for Subramani's visit. Instead, he and his family members prayed at the temples along with other devotees.

A day back, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife visited the Badrinath-Kedarnath shrines. He offered special puja to Lord Shiva and also visited Gangotri Dham.

Subramani reached Kedarnath Dham at around 8.30 am today and was welcomed by Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Executive Officer RC Tiwari. After offering his prayers at Kedarnath temple, he headed for Badrinath Dham in a helicopter at 10.30 am.

On arriving at Badrinath temple, he participated at a special puja with his family. After which, he met Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri of Badrinath Dham and accepted the prasad of Lord Badri Vishal. Here, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Vice President Kishore Panwar accorded a warm welcome to him. After visiting Badrinath Dham, he left for Garhwal Scott Camp Mana.

Prior to Subramani's visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's principal secretary PK Mishra has visited Kedarnath Dham and said that he has come here after 50 years.