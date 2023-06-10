ARMY CHIEF GEN MANOJ PANDE REVIEWS IMAS PASSING OUT PARADE OF CADETS

DEHRADUN Chief of Army Staff CoAS Gen Manoj Pande asked IMA graduates to keep upgrading their skills amid challenges of rapidly changing dynamics of combat He was attending the spring term Passing out Parade PoP event at the Indian Military Academy IMA on Saturday as its reviewing officerchief guestThe dynamics of combat are rapidly changing with fast paced development of technology and the battle space has become more complex the army chief said In such a scenario technical prowess mental agility critical thinking and quick response will be the key to success He adviced the newly commissioned officers to continuously enhance their competency Your journey does not end with your commissioning into the army On the contrary it is just the beginning of a life of commitment towards selfimprovement the CoAS said The profession of soldiering is the noblest of all professions as it gives one an opportunity to don the uniform and serve one s motherland with selfless devotion the General saidSword of Honour medalsAs many as 374 cadets including 42 from seven friendly countries graduated as army officers with their family members in attendance They were commissioned into their respective armies Army under officerUO Mihir Banerjee bagged the coveted Sword of Honour and the silver medal while senior UO Abhimanyu Singh got the gold medalRepresentationOf this 331 graduating from India 63 cadets are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar and Haryana with 33 and 32 Maharashtra and Uttarakhand follows the list with 26 and 25 respectively The number of cadets passing out from South is meagure with 11 from Karnataka eight from Tamil Nadu five from Kerala three from Telangana and one from Andhra Pradesh The other states represented in the list of cadets include Punjab 23 Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh 19 each Himachal Pradesh 17 Delhi 12 Jharkand 8 Arunachal 8 JampK 6 Chhattisgarh 5 West Bengal 3 Odisha and Gujarat 2 each and Chandigarh Puducherry Assam Manipur and Tirpura 1 eachOn Friday the cadets attended the graduation ceremony organised by the IAM at the Army Cadet College ACC in its campus The IMA boasts of having sent as many as 64489 cadets to join the army since its inception in 1932 What is IMA According to the Indian Army IMA encourages a Gentlemen Cadet to reflect on the greatness of Indias diversity her secular foundation and to honour the traditions and customs of the Army The habitat helps him to become a rounded personality it said From grueling routemarches to photography painting seminars termpapers tours and sports the training is an action filled scenario nurturing their mental and physical potential it stated The pace of training at the Academy is fast and intense It tests ones mettle and capabilities It would be in psychological terms a foretaste of what the trainees would face in the battlefield where there is no room or no scope of explanation and rationalization for failures the Army said