Dehradun (Uttarakhand): An Army captain was killed while his friend was critically injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The accident occurred near Centrio Mall at Hathibadkala under the Dehradun Nagar police station area limits late on Tuesday night. According to police officials, the driver of the truck is absconding and a probe to nab the accused has been launched.

Police officials said that 27-year-old Captain Srijan Pandey, a resident of Gomti Nagar Lucknow along with his friend 26-year-old Siddharth Menon were travelling from Garhi Cantt to Clementtown when their high-speed car collided with a truck. Hearing the collision, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police about the accident. Police teams rushed to the spot and took the injured to a private hospital for treatment. Captain Pandey succumbed to injuries during treatment, while his friend, Siddharth Menon is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police station in-charge Rakesh Gusain said, "Captain Srijan Pandey posted in 201 Engineer Regiment Clementtown was travelling to Clementtown from Garhi Cantt with Siddharth Menon. Late on Tuesday night, their high-speed car rammed into a truck near Centrio Mall at Hathibadkala. The collision was so loud that locals gathered around the spot. Police were informed about the accident and rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital nearby."

