Haridwar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Centre's New Education Policy is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on education in the mother tongue and on the idols of several other Indian luminaries such as Dayanand Saraswati and Swami Shraddhanand.

Speaking at the 113th convocation of the Gurukula Kangri in Hardwar Shah also said that the New Education Policy is inspired by the idols of Swami Shraddhanand, the founder of the University, Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and Lala Lajpat Rai.

Hailing Swami Shraddhanand, Shah said that he freed India's education system from the shackles of the British and played a key role in reviving the country's ancient Vedic education system while emphasizing on modern education and culture.

" The New Education Policy, the third in the country, comprises the visions of four Indian luminaries. Maharshi Dayanand's idol of accessible education, by Swami Shraddhanand's emphasis on combining Vediic with modern education and the use of mother tongue as propagated by Mahatma Gandhi," said Shah.

The Union Home Minister also said that engineering courses in the country are also available in mother tongues in 10 states adding that those appearing in JEE, NIIT, and IAS examinations will avail the option of taking the tests in their mother tongues.

Shah said that the New Education System makes education streamless and classless with no barriers between science and arts streams adding that students have the freedom to choose the subjects as per their own interests. He also said that he was hopeful that by next Rsm Navami Lord Ram will be in his temple.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said that he took tough decisions the country was unable to take for decades such that the Abrogation of Article 370 and the surgical strike which the country was unable to take for decades. Later in the day, Shah inaugurated Patanjali University in Haridwar founded by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev.