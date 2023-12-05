Haridwar: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Tuesday asked the BJP to make Baba Balak Nath the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

"The way Yogi Adityanath has taken command in Uttar Pradesh and the whole country is happy with his decisions. Everyone is praising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, similarly, the command of Rajasthan should also be given to a saint," Mahant Ravindra Puri said.

Puri further said that whenever a 'saint' takes retirement, he takes a vow not to serve his family but to serve the entire country. "Therefore, if a saint becomes the Chief Minister, then the entire state becomes a family for him, the example of which has been given well by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added.

"If the high command in Rajasthan makes Baba Balak Nath the Chief Minister, then he will also prove that Rajasthan could not have got a better Chief Minister than him," he said. Puri said, "If Baba Balak Nath becomes the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, he will be given a warm welcome in Haridwar, in which Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad along with all the Akharas will welcome him in Haridwar and organize a grand program."

Polling in 199 of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25. In the results declared on December 3, the BJP wrested Rajasthan from the Congress, winning 115 of the 199 seats.