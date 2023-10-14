AIR CHIEF MARSHAL VR CHAUDHARI PAYS OBEISANCE TO LORDS AT BADRINATH DHAM AND KEDARNATH SHRINE

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, along with his family, visited Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams on Friday. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari offered prayers to Lord Narsingh at Joshimath. The Air Chief Marshal's chopper landed at the Army helipad and from there he went to Badrinath Dham to pay obeisance to Lord Vishnu.

He took blessings from Lord Badri Vishal and also prayed for peace and prosperity in the country. Badrinath, Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) vice-president Kishore Singh Panwar welcomed the Air Chief Marshal upon his arrival at Narsingh shrine. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari was also accompanied by senior Army officers.

The Air Chief Marshal had glimpses of Lord Badri Vishal and he participated in the special puja. In the presence of priests Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri, Dharmadhikari Radhakrishna Thapliyal and Ravindra Bhatt, who recited Vedic hymns, Air Chief Marshal offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal.

Thereafter, he went to Kedarnath Dham, where the Air Chief Marshal performed Rudrabhishek of Baba Kedar. BKTC media in-charge Harish Gaur said the Air Chief Marshal visited Shri Nrisingh Temple at Joshimath and he also offered prayers to Baba Badri at Badrinath Dham.

Senior officials from the Indian Air Force were also Air Chief Marshal. The IAF chief arrived at the Army helipad at 4:30 pm. The Joshimath SDM and Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) deputy CEO Kumkum Joshi were present at Narsingh temple to receive him. The Air Chief Marshal attended the special puja.