60 UTTARAKHAND STUDENTS ILL AFTER TAKING IRON FOLIC ACID TABLETS

Pauri (Uttarakhand): Nearly 60 students of a school in Uttarakhand's Pauri fell ill purportedly after taking iron-folic acid (IFA) tablets. The tablets were provided by the state health department workers to the Government Inter College Kochiyar High School under Nainidanda block for distributing it to the students.

Soon after consuming the IFA tablets, the students started complaining of abdominal pain and headache. Within a few hours, their health condition started deteriorating following which, teachers informed the state health department.

After which, a team of doctors reached the school and initiated a treatment after examining the students. Although most of them recovered, the health condition of eight students remained critical. They were then taken to the community health centre in Nainidanda in ambulances.

The health condition of all these children are being closely monitored and all of them are stated to be stable now, doctors said. The health centre in-charge Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari said that all of them have responded to the treatment. Principal in-charge of the school Chandramohan Dhyani said that the medicines that were given to the children were provided by the health department. The tablets were given as iron and folic acid supplements, he added.

Nearly 140 students from classes 6 to 12 were given iron-folic acid tablets. Most children did not have any problem with the medicine but the health of 60 of them deteriorated. "The medical team was informed immediately. Now, all the children are normal and their parents have been informed in this regard," the school principal said.