54 INMATES AT HALDWANI JAIL IN UTTARAKHAND TEST POSITIVE FOR HIV

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): At least 54 jail imamates, including a female prisoner, have tested positive for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Uttarakhand's Haldwani jail. The HIV-infected jail inmates are undergoing treatment at an Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centre of Sushila Tiwari Hospital. The doctors, subsequently, claimed that most of the infected prisoners are drug addicts.

The Haldwani jail has accommodated around 1,629 male and 70 female prisoners exceeding its capacity. Dr. Arun Joshi of Sushila Tiwari Hospital said that an Anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centre has been set up for the treatment of HIV patients and they will be provided with free treatment and medicines. Joshi further said, "The patients and the fellow inmates should not panic instead they should be cautious and beware of the infection."

"We are not sure how and when the infection spread amongst the inmates. However, drugs can be one of the major reasons for the spread. The use of disposables and hygiene can help the infection from spreading and the prisoners must make sure that nothing contagious comes in contact with their blood," he added. Superintendent of Haldwani Jail Pramod Pandey said that the infected prisoners were diagnosed in one of the HIV testing camps organised at the jail.

HIV is a viral disease that attacks the immune system of the body. If not treated in time, HIV leads to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). HIV can be spread through contact with infected blood, semen, or vaginal fluids. There's no cure for HIV/AIDS, but medications can control the infection and prevent disease progression.