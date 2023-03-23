5 pilgrims dead, many injured after being mowed down by bus in Uttarakhand's Champawat

Champawat : In a tragic incident, five pilgrims including a woman died while three others were grievously injured after a bus suffering break failure ran over a batch of Purnagiri Dham Mela pilgrims in Champawat district of Uttarakhand on Thursday, officials said. The mishap took place at around 5 O'clock on Thursday morning when the bus bearing registration number UA12/3751 came to the bus station for its turn to board the pilgrims.

The bus allegedly suffered a break failure after which it ran over the pilgrims sleeping in the parking area at Thuligad. In the incident, five pilgrims including a woman all residents of Uttar Pradesh were mowed down by the bus. Three of the victims have been identified as Mayaram, 32, son of Babbar, Badrinath, 40, son of Ramlakhan, a resident of village Soharba police station Chitora district Bahraich, and Amravati, 26, wife of Maharam Singh, a resident village Bidola police station Bilsi district Badaun in UP.

Also read: Five killed, six injured as private bus mows down vehicles in UP's Aligarh

Soon after the accident, there was chaos at the parking area amid cries by the victims. Locals launched a rescue operation even as the police was also informed about the incident. Soon, a team of police rushed to the spot and joined the rescue operation with the locals. The injured pilgrims were taken to Tanakpur sub-district hospital for treatment from where some have been referred to tertiary care hospitals for specialized treatment.

It is said that two children are among the injured in the incident. The tragic accident took place on the second day of Navratri in Purnagiri Dham Mela area of Champawat district. The police have launched an investigation in the case.