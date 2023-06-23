Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Two men were seen forcing a horse to take puffs of what seems like a weed on the route to Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. The act of animal cruelty video went viral on social media after which the Uttarakhand police took cognisance of the incident and said they are on the lookout for the accused.

The Uttarakhand police said in a tweet," We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are trying to identify the men in the video. Appeal: Such incidents should be reported to the nearby police on duty or on 112 for immediate action".

The screenshot grabbed from the official twitter handle of Uttarakhand police

In the disturbing viral video, the two men can be seen using their hands to lock the animal's mouth and nostrils to forcefully make a horse smoke weed. Unwillingly, the horse struggles to inhale the drug and exhales the smoke. The horse was forced to smoke because they do more work while intoxicated and do not feel the effect of minor injuries.

One of the tourists made a video of the entire incident and asked the accused men why the horse was forced to puff. The horse owner said that the animal was keeping unwell. Chief veterinarian Dr. Ashok Panwar, posted in Kedarnath, said, "PRD personnel have been deployed for cruelty to animals and for all monitoring. Doctors have also been deployed at four places including Sonprayag, Lincholi." He said at least 190 animals had died so far last year, whereas 90 animals have died this year and all deaths have happened due to injury, disease, or any other reason.

Usually, during the Kedarnath Yatra, around 4000 passengers ride horses and mules in a day. However, more animals are pressed into action in tune with the rising number of devotees.