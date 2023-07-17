Roorkee (Uttrakhand): In a remarkable display of resilience and architectural ingenuity, the Solani Bridge has stood the test of time, captivating the world for astonishing 170 years. Nestled over the glistening waters of the Sonali river near the enchanting town of Roorkee to ensure the uninterrupted flow of Gangnahar canal water. This iconic structure remains an awe-inspiring testament to human creativity and engineering brilliance.

Built between 1842 and 1853 during the British period by renowned engineer Sir Proby Thomas Cautley with the help of only bricks and lime mortar, the 300-metre-long first-of-its-kind aqueduct was opened for service in 1854 and it was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 lakhs. The Solani Bridge has since withstood countless floods, natural calamities and even wars, becoming a steadfast witness to the evolving history of the region.

Characterised by its imposing stone arches and meticulous masonry work, the British-era aqueduct is a 980 feet long aqueduct consisting of 15 arches with 50-foot-high that are separated by 10 feet-wide piers. The structure was built using 85 million bricks approximately while iron railings used on the sides of two lanes were imported from England. The bridge seamlessly blends into the scenic surroundings, creating a picturesque panorama.

India's first aqueduct came bundled with the construction of the Ganga Canal has numerous firsts to its credit and is still regarded as one of the greatest irrigation works in history. It was the British Empire's first irrigation project in north India and is the longest in all of India. In the project's final execution, the then Governer General of India Lord Ellenborough prioritised irrigation over navigation. Despite its age, the Solani Bridge remains fully functional. "The Solani Bridge is not just a physical structure, it is a symbol of our town's endurance and spirit. It's a reminder of our ancestors' resilience and a beacon of hope for future generations," say the residents adding to its beauty.