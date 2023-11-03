16 FAMILIES EVICTED FROM KABUL HOUSE ENEMY PROPERTY IN DEHRADUN FOLLOWING COURT ORDER

Also, some of the families had approached the Uttarakhand High Court seeking an extension of the deadline given to vacate the property. The district administration, however, said they did not receive any court order in this regard.

Following the eviction, many of the 16 families who were living here for the last 100 years were left on the streets with their belongings while their houses were sealed by the administration. Pooja, one of the residents whose family is living in Kabul House for more than 100 years said she is getting married in December but has suddenly lost their house. She said that her family was preparing for the wedding and they are in trouble over holding the ceremony as they have no place now.