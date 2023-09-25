Lucknow: A youth working in the media cell of BJP MLA from Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) area of Lucknow, Yogesh Shukla, allegedly died by suicide at the latter's official residence in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Sunday, sources said. Being a high profile case, the police immediately reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

It was not immediately known as to why the youth took the extreme step. According to Hazratganj Inspector Pramod Pandey, the victim Shrestha Tiwari (24), a resident of Barabanki, used to look after the media cell of BKT BJP MLA Yogesh Shukla and lived in flat number 804 of the MLA's residence. Inspector Pandey said that Tiwari committed suicide in his flat at around 11:45 pm on Sunday night.

On receiving the information, a team of police reached the spot to probe the case. The police team found the door locked from inside and broke the door open only to find Tiwari dead inside. Later police took the body of the deceased into custody and sent it for post-mortem. Significantly, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, Inspector Pandey informed.

Inspector Pramod Pandey said that Shrestha had called a friend before committing suicide. Shrestha had told him that he was going to commit suicide, the police inspector said. The victim's friend informed the police control room about it. When the team of 112 helpline reached flat number 804 of the MLA's residence, the door was locked from inside.