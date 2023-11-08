Youth takes sister's dead body home on bike

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): In a heart-wrenching incident, a youth was compelled to carry the dead body of his sister on a motorcycle after hospital authorities could not provide an ambulance to him in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. The incident took place at the Bidhuna Community Health Center (CHC) on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Anjali (20), daughter of Prabal Pratap Singh, a resident of Naveen Basti West, who was electrocuted after she accidentally touched an immersion rod used to heat water. The young woman was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead by doctors. Following this, the youth was seen crying and holding his sister's dead body in his arms. There was no ambulance available at the hospital to carry the dead body home.

The elder sister and brother of the deceased Anjali tied her body with a dupatta while placing it on the bike. None of the officials posted at the CHC helped them to get an ambulance. The distraught siblings left for home without conducting a post-mortem of the dead body.

Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Uttar Pradesh Congress slammed the BJP government in the state and said, "The video is in front of Bidhuna CHC of Auraiya. A crying brother is unsuccessfully trying to place his sister's dead body on the bike. Two people are also helping him. Do you know why this happened? Because it did not get an ambulance to help."