Lucknow: A youth, identified as Vinay Srivastava, was shot dead at Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's residence in Lucknow. Vinay's family and neighbours have held the minister's son Vikas Kishore alias Anshu, who was his friend, responsible for the murder. Police have detained three persons in connection with the incident.

The minister, however, said that his son was not at the residence when the incident took place. The pistol that has been recovered from the spot belongs to the minister's son.

A pall of gloom has descended in Vinay's house following his sudden death. Several people from the neighborhood reached his house to console the bereaved family.

A woman living in the neighborhood held the minister and his son responsible for the incident. She said that Anshu was Vinay's friend and he is responsible for this incident. "The police should investigate the matter seriously," she said.

The woman urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident. "Why didn't Anshu come to meet the family now when it was grieving the death of their son. If he really was Vinay's friend then he should have come till now. It is also not clear as to why he left behind his pistol at home when it is being claimed that he was not present in the house at that time. There is a conspiracy behind the entire incident," she alleged.

Vinay Srivastava's younger brother Vikrant Srivastava told ETV India that Vinay and Anshu were good friends. "Both spent most of the time together. The question that arises is why didn't Anshu take Vinay with him when the incident took place since they always went everywhere together," Vikrant said.