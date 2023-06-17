YOUTH DIES WHILE DANCING AT BAARAAT IN UPS SHAHJAHANPUR DISTRICT

Groom's brother dies while dancing at the wedding ceremony in UP

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A youth, who was dancing at the 'Baaraat' of his brother's brother-in-law suddenly collapsed and died. A video of the incident in UP's Shahjahanpur district went viral on social media. In the video, the youth was seen dancing to the tunes of a DJ. All of a sudden he fainted and collapsed. A person was seen dancing not knowing what happened to the youth. The youth was lying motionless. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

The youth Sanju was dancing to the tunes of DJ numbers. The deceased was a resident of Mohalla Garhi Vaishyan in the Rampur police station area of the district. Family members and relatives were rejoicing the moment while 'Baaraatis' were shaking their legs to the DJ's musical band, which was being played in the backdrop.

The marriage was supposed to be performed at Kalan in the Gokulpura police station area of Shahjahanpur. Sanju was dancing with other 'Baaraatis'. Suddenly, he collapsed on the ground while dancing. People were unable to understand why he was lying motionless on the ground. 'Baraatis' tried to wake him up, but there was no movement in his body.

Immediately, he was taken to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The friends of the deceased said that the doctor attending to the patient said that he died of a heart attack. On hearing the news of the death of the youth, the atmosphere turned gloomy. The family members of the deceased were in a state of shock. The body was brought to Raja Rampur in Etah district late in the night.