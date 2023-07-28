YOUTH BEATS MONKEY TO DEATH IN UTTAR PRADESH

Badaun : In an incident of animal cruelty, a Muslim youth of the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh hit a monkey mercilessly with a stick until it died on Wednesday. The incident happened months after a similar incident occurred in Badaun where a young man heartlessly killed a rat. The youth did not stop even after awarding the monkey a cruel death. He carried the monkey's body to a pile of garbage and threw it there. The entire incident was captured on mobile and the video went viral. The police came into action after the video went viral. They identified the youth and registered a case against him under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, initiating an investigation into the matter.

The accused youth was identified as Rizwan, belonging to the Muslim community. On learning about this case, animal lover Vikendra Sharma filed a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The incident occurred at the Daanwari village of Thana Faizganj Behata area.

Also read: Man animal conflict: West Bengal to build 'correctional home' to rein in 'rogue' elephants

According to the police, Rizwan mercilessly beat a monkey's baby with a stick in the alley. After repeatedly hitting the baby monkey, it was left injured and crying in pain leading to its death, after which the youth threw it into a pit filled with mud. While addressing the media, Faizganj Baheta Station House Officer (SHO) Siddhant Sharma said that the accused is absconding and the police teams are trying to nab him at the earliest.

Contrary to this, Badaun has witnessed several animal-related disturbances in the recent past. One such incident occurred in May when a 45-year-old farmer tragically fell to his death from his house's terrace while trying to escape monkeys that were chasing and attacking him.