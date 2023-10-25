Hapur: A youth was lynched to death after an argument over motorcycle collision in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said. An official said that the incident has come to light in Bahadurgarh police station area of the district. It is learnt that late on Tuesday night in village Luhari of Bahadurgarh police station area, a youth named Irshad was beaten to death by some youth of his own village.

It is being told that Irshad had a dispute with some youth living in the village regarding a bike collision. After that the accused beat Irshad badly. Irshad was taken to the hospital in an injured condition, where the youth died during treatment. Following the murder, there was stone pelting between both the parties in the area.

Youth beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

Soon after receiving information about the incident, a heavy police force was deployed in the area to prevent any possible law and order situation. An official said that ASP Ramkumar Aggarwal reached the spot with the police force and pacified the locals. At present, the police has deployed police force to maintain peace in Luhari village.

An official said that the body of the deceased youth has been sent for post-mortem. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said that some people have been detained in the case of murder of the youth. The suspects have been taken into custody and are being interrogated in the murder case, the SP Hapur said.