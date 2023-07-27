Lakhimpur Kheri: In a suspected honor killing case, a young man was beaten to death by the relatives of his girlfriend in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said. The video of the alleged murder has been caught on camera and is being widely shared on the Internet. According to the police, the incident took place at around 10 am on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Lavkush Verma. A police official said that the accused Ramji Verma, Sadhna Verma and another attacked Lavkush in front of Khamaria CHC. The three attackers started beating Lavkush Verma with sticks leaving him grievously injured. After the attackers left, the locals took Lavkush to Khamaria CHC, where he was referred to the district hospital for specialized treatment given his critical condition.

However, it is alleged that at the District Hospital, Luvkush was not admitted and was sent back citing a police case. It is said that the youth died while he was brought back from the hospital. The deceased was working as a driver with a travel agent located in Khamaria. Soon after the incident, CO PP Singh and Khamaria police station chief Ajay Rai reached the spot to probe the case.

Police took the body into custody and sent it for postmortem. Station in-charge Ajay Rai said that a case has been registered adding that police is making efforts to nab the accused involved in the attack. The attack has also been caught on CCTV camera. In the purported footage of the attack, two youths are seen beating a young man with sticks.

The attackers flee from the spot leaving the youth severely injured with passersby acting as mute spectators.