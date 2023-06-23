Baanda: A young man who had come to meet his paramour in a village in Dehat Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district died on Friday after he was beaten by the girl's relatives who also shaved his head, sources said. Police have arrested four accused in the incident. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that the matter pertains to Mahokhar village of Dehat Kotwali area.

The SP said that on Friday morning, the police received information that a thief had entered the house of a villager in the village at night after which the family members thrashed him leaving him injured. The young man was taken to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead. In the subsequent investigation, it surfaced that the deceased, identified as Nandu, had a love affair with a village woman in Mahokhar village for the last two years.

The young man used to talk to the woman continuously over the phone and both used to meet at the woman's house where the man visited often. It is said that on Thursday night also, the woman had called Nandu to meet her. As the two were talking, the relatives of the woman came to know about it and thrashed the man and shaved his head.

The relatives of the deceased said that one Uttam, Hiralal and two other accused tied Nandu's hands and legs and stuffed a cloth in his mouth after which he was beaten fiercely leading to his death. Munnilal, the uncle of the deceased claimed that Uttam, a resident of the village, had taken his nephew Nandu with him to get the bricks unloaded from the truck on Thursday night.

He said that they came to know on Friday morning that Nandu had been beaten to death by the woman's family. Superintendent of Police said that a case has been registered against four accused in the case including the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Police is searching for two absconding accused in the case.